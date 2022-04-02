Benzema converts 2 of 3 penalties, Madrid wins at Celta 2-1

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Karim Benzema has converted two of three penalty tries to lead Real Madrid to a 2-1 win at Celta Vigo. Benzema missed Madrid’s last game, the 4-0 loss to Barcelona, due to a left leg injury. Madrid opened a 12-point gap over Sevilla and a 15-point advantage over Barcelona and Atlético Madrid. Next up, Madrid visits London on Wednesday to start its Champions League quarterfinal with Chelsea. Benzema opened the scoring from the spot in the 19th minute. Nolito equalized in the 52nd. Benzema had a second spot kick saved by goalkeeper Matías Dituro before he scored the winner from the spot in the 70th.