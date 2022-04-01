Yankees ask entire 2nd Circuit to keep Manfred letter sealed

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have asked all 13 judges of the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to reverse a three-judge panel’s decision to unseal a letter from baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred to general manager Brian Cashman detailing an investigation into sign stealing. Circuit Judge Joseph F. Bianco ordered the letter unsealed on March 21 after hearing the case with Chief Judge Debra Ann Livingston and Circuit Judge Gerard E. Lynch. They upheld an April 2020 ruling by U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff to dismiss a lawsuit by fantasy sports contestants who claimed they were damaged by sign stealing.