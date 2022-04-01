US 1st round World Cup matches all kick off at 2 pm EST

By The Associated Press

All three U.S. first-round matches at this year’s World Cup will kick off at 2 p.m. EST, the latest in the day possible in Qatar. The U.S. opens Nov. 21 against Wales, Scotland or Ukraine at Al Rayyan, then plays England on Nov. 25 at Al Khor. The Americans complete the group stage on Nov. 29 against Iran at Doha. All three matches start at 10 p.m. local time. FIFA has scheduled four kickoff times for the first round, also at 5 a.m., 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. EST.