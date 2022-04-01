Palmer holds 2-shot lead after 2 rounds of Valero Texas Open

By TIM PRICE

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Ryan Palmer shot a bogey-free round of 6-under 66 at the Valero Texas Open to lead by two shots over Kevin Chappell, Dylan Frittelli and Matt Kuchar after the second round. At 10 under, Palmer surged into the lead with consecutive birdies midway through the back nine. Chappell, the 2017 tournament winner, had the day’s low round of 65. Frittelli also got away with no bogeys during his 66, and Kuchar shot 69 with four-straight birdies on the back. Hideki Matsuyama withdrew after nine holes Friday with a sore neck, leaving early ahead of his Masters title defense next week.