Butler fires LaVall Jordan after 2nd straight losing season

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Butler has fired coach LaVall Jordan after two straight losing seasons and a second consecutive finish near the bottom of the Big East. The Bulldogs were 14-19 this season and tied for ninth in the Big East at 6-14. Athletic director Barry Collier says his decision was made tougher because of Jordan’s ties to the program. Jordan played at Butler from 1998-2001 and Collier was his coach for three years. Jordan is only the second Butler men’s basketball coach to get fired in nearly a century. The other was Joe Sexson in 1989.