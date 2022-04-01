Brooks leads short-handed Grizzlies past Suns, 122-114

CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 30 points and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Phoenix Suns 122-114 in a matchup of the NBA’s top two teams, extending their winning streak to seven. Brooks converted a three-point play with 32 seconds left for an eight-point lead and the short-handed Grizzlies held on to snap the Suns’ nine-game winning streak. Ziaire Williams scored 19 points and De’Anthony Melton added 17 for Memphis, including six straight free throws in the final 20 seconds. Devin Booker led the Suns with 41 points, while Mikal Bridges added 18. Cameron Payne finished with 11 for Phoenix.