Blackmon back atop the Colorado order, where he set records

By JACK MAGRUDER

Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The most prolific leadoff hitter in Colorado Rockies’ history, Charlie Blackmon, will return to the top of the order this season, a spot he knows well. Blackmon was the Rockies’ primary leadoff hitter from his first season as a regular in 2014 through 2019, and with it came immediate results. In 2017, he set major league records with 103 RBIs and 383 total bases from the top spot, and his 86 extra-base hits that year are a National League record and the third-most in major league history. Blackmon, 35, hit in the middle of the Rockies’ order the last two seasons.