Barzal, Varlamov help Islanders beat rival Rangers 3-0

By VIN A. CHERWOO

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for his 36th career shutout and the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 3-0. Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders, who have won three straight and seven of 10. Varlamov had 10 shutouts last season including four against the Rangers and got his second this season. The Islanders pulled 13 points behind Washington for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference with 15 games remaining — one more than the Capitals. Igor Shesterkin finished with 15 saves to fall to 32-10-3. The Rangers snapped a four-game win streak and lost for just the third time in 11 games.