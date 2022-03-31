Xavier rallies past Texas A&M for 1st NIT title since 1958

NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Nunge made the go-ahead basket with 3.1 seconds left and Xavier won its first NIT championship in 64 years, rallying for a 73-72 victory over Texas A&M at Madison Square Garden. Colby Jones scored 21 points for the Musketeers and was selected the tournament’s most outstanding player. Dwon Odom added 18, and Nunge had 15 points and 11 rebounds to help Xavier erase an eight-point halftime deficit under interim coach Jonas Hayes. It was the last National Invitation Tournament title game at Madison Square Garden for at least a couple of years — ending a college basketball tradition that dates to 1938. Quenton Jackson had 23 points for the Aggies, who were left out of the NCAA Tournament despite reaching the SEC final.