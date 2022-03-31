MLB, players keep automatic runners in extras for 2022

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has finalized the rules change to bring back automatic runners in extra innings for a third straight season. MLB and the players’ association agreed to keep the controversial rule that starts each team with a runner on second base during extra innings for the 2022 regular season. The agreement regarding on-field rules modifications also includes expanding active rosters from 26 players to 28 from opening day on April 7 through May 1 this year, due to the delayed start of spring training.