Isles’ Aho, Hurricanes’ Aho score goals at almost same time

NEW YORK (AP) — Both NHL players named Sebastian Aho scored goals for their teams. And at nearly the exact same time Thursday night. Both also gave their teams 1-0 leads in the first period. Sportsnet Stats said Islanders defenseman Sebastian Aho scored his first goal of the season at 7:14 p.m. EDT in New York against Columbus. Just 34 seconds later and more than 500 miles away, Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho scored his 31st in Carolina against Montreal.