Falcons sign former Lions safety Marlowe to 1-year contract

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Safety Dean Marlowe, who set a career high with 67 tackles while starting nine games for Detroit in 2021, has signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons. The 29-year-old Marlowe began his career by playing three seasons with Carolina before two seasons with Buffalo. Marlowe may compete with second-year player Richie Grant, a second-round draft pick in 2021, for a starting job. Marlowe had two interceptions with Buffalo in 2020. The Falcons have made their secondary a focus in free agency. They also signed former Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward and former Chicago cornerback Teez Tabor.