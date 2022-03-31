Bruins honor retired goalie Rask after injury ended career

By TALIA GOODMAN

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins honored Tuukka Rask before their game against the New Jersey Devils. The longtime Bruins goaltender announced his retirement midseason after a setback in his comeback from a hip injury. Rask was accompanied by his wife and three daughters when he dropped the ceremonial first puck before the game. The Boston fans shouted “Tuuuk!” as they did during his 15 year career all in Boston. Rask is the franchise’s all-time leader in wins for goalies. He won the 2014 Vezina Trophy and led the team to the Stanley Cup Final twice. He was also the backup on the team that won it all in 2011.