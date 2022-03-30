WNBA players break silence on Brittney Griner

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two of Brittney Griner’s USA Basketball teammates have broken their silence on the star player’s imprisonment in Russia. Most WNBA players have been hesitant to talk about Griner’s detention on apparent drug charges in Russia, hoping to avoid potentially hurting her case. Players have been keeping discussions about how to best help Griner within their community. WNBA players have been very cohesive in the past when rallying behind issues such as voter registration or the Black Lives Matters movement. For the first few weeks, it was decided that it was clearly better for them to say less.