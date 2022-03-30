Public cost of new Buffalo stadium will top $1B over lease

By MICHAEL HILL

Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Documents released Wednesday show the public cost for the Buffalo Bills’ new stadium will exceed $1.1 billion once long-term capital and maintenance costs are factored in. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that state and county governments would pay $850 million of the $1.4 billion cost to build the new stadium in suburban Buffalo. The governor says more than $418 million of the state’s $600 million share will come from a delayed casino-related payment from the Seneca Nation. Erie County will pay $250 million toward the project. The state also will commit to $280 million long term to help fund improvements and repairs.