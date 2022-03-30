Jokic has 37 points to lead Nuggets past Pacers 125-118

By MARK AMBROGI

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Jokic flirted with another triple-double with 37 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists, helping the Denver Nuggets hold off the Indiana Pacers 125-118. Jokic fell one assist shy of his 20th triple-double of the season after getting one Monday night at Charlotte. The Nuggets led by as many as 31 points in the second quarter before the Pacers stormed back. Indiana led 102-100 with 7:40 left in the fourth quarter before the Nuggets scored seven straight points to regain control. Seven of the nine Pacers who played scored in double figures, led by Buddy Hield with 20 points.