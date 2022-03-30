Copp lifts Rangers over Red Wings in OT for 4th straight win

By DANA GAURUDER

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Andrew Copp scored 1:34 into overtime and the New York Rangers extended their winning streak to four games by beating the Detroit Red Wings 5-4. Artemi Panarin had a goal and assisted on two others, including Copp’s winner, as New York swept back-to-back road games beginning with Tuesday night’s big victory over division rival Pittsburgh. Chris Kreider scored his 46th goal overall and NHL-high 24th on the power play. Ryan Reaves and Filip Chytil also scored for the Rangers, while Alexandar Georgiev made 22 saves. Michael Rasmussen, Jakub Vrana, Tyler Bertuzzi and Adam Erne scored for Detroit, and Moritz Seider added two assists. Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 29 shots, but the Red Wings lost their fourth straight.