Celtics’ Williams out 4-6 weeks after knee surgery

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics say center Robert Williams III is expected to miss four to six weeks after undergoing surgery to repair torn cartilage in his left knee. The team says Williams underwent a partial knee meniscectomy Wednesday morning at a Boston hospital. He was hurt Sunday against Minnesota. Williams was averaging 10 points, 9.6 rebounds and just over two blocks this season. The loss of Williams comes at a time the Celtics (47-29) are making a push for the top playoff seed in the Eastern Conference. They’ve won 24 of 29 games and are a game behind the first-place Miami Heat, who visit on Wednesday night.