Brazil, Argentina look like World Cup contenders again

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil is about to overtake top spot in the FIFA rankings and Argentina hasn’t lost a single match in 1,000 days. It’s clear the two South American soccer powers have more than just Neymar and Lionel Messi going for them as they head to the World Cup in Qatar hoping to end 20 years of European domination. They each have a deep squad, well-respected coach and a superstar forward capable of deciding games on his own. Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi says “we are going to the World Cup hoping we can reach the final.”