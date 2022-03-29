Xavier outlasts St. Bonaventure 84-78 in NIT semifinals

NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Nunge, Adam Kunkel and Zach Freemantle each scored 18 points, and Xavier outlasted St. Bonaventure 84-78 in the NIT semifinals. Colby Jones added 16 points and Nate Johnson had 10 for the Musketeers. Dominick Welch led St. Bonaventure with 25 points. Jaren Holmes and Kyle Lofton each scored 15. Xavier led by as many as 19 points in the first half but struggled to put away the Bonnies, who got within six points twice in the closing minutes. The Musketeers made enough free throws that it never became a one-possession game.