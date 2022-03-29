Trevor Bauer files defamation lawsuit against The Athletic

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has sued The Athletic and former reporter Molly Knight, accusing them of “creating and spreading the false narrative” that he fractured a woman’s skull during a sexual encounter. The 26-page complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles against The Athletic Media Co. and Knight, alleges two counts of defamation. A protection order against Bauer was obtained last summer. Los Angeles prosecutors said in February they decided not to charge Bauer, determining there was insufficient evidence to win a conviction. Athletic spokesman Taylor Patterson said: “We’re confident in our reporting and plan to defend against the claim.”