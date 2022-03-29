MLS concludes probe in Polo case, Timbers fined $25,000

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

An independent investigation into the Portland Timbers’ handling of domestic abuse accusations leveled at midfielder Andy Polo concluded that the team’s offers to help his estranged wife were not meant to persuade her to drop charges. The investigation by the law firm Proskauer Rose LLP concluded the Timbers should have informed MLS when sheriff’s deputies were called to the Polo home in May 2021. The team was fined $25,000 for failing to report the incident. Polo was cited but never charged in the case and he denies Genessis Alarcon’s claims.