LPGA changes Hall requirements and brings in founders, Ochoa

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Lorena Ochoa already is in the World Golf Hall of Fame. Now she’s going into the LPGA Hall of Fame. The Mexican star met all the requirements except for a 10-year career, but the LPGA has now lifted that requirement. Ochoa retired after seven years to start a family. The LPGA also is inducting the remaining eight of the 13 founders who were not already in the Hall of Fame. That includes 94-year-old Shirley Spork. Ochoa was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2017. The LPGA also is counting an Olympic gold medal as one point toward the minimum 27 required.