Jaguars to play 1 home game annually at Wembley through ’24

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have reupped their commitment to playing annually at Wembley Stadium in London. The Jaguars received formal approval at the NFL owners meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, to move forward with a three-year contract to play at Wembley. The deal gives the small-market franchise exclusivity at one of the United Kingdom’s most iconic venues. Jacksonville will have full control of the home game for the first time. The change could mean increased local revenue for a team playing more than 4,000 miles (6,437 kilometers) from home. The Jaguars will be in charge of ticketing, merchandise sales and game-day management.