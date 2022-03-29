Defending champ Stanford leans on defense in Final Four run

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

Stanford is back in the women’s Final Four thanks in part to the offensive performances by Haley Jones and Lexie Hull. But the Cardinal have also been exceptional at the defensive end during the NCAAs. Stanford is allowing just 54.5 points per game in the tournament and held Texas to a season-low 50 points in the regional final. Their defense has been led by Pac-12 defensive player of the year Cameron Brink and Francesca Belibi on the interior and Anna Wilson on the perimeter. They’ll have a major task in the national semifinals facing UConn and its trio of offensive stars.