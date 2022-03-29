Browns agree to terms with center Ethan Pocic

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms with free agent center Ethan Pocic. He’ll compete with Nick Harris for the starting job. Pocic was selected in the second round of the 2017 draft by Seattle and started 40 games for the Seahawks. The 26-year-old has more experience than Harris and the pair will compete to replace JC Tretter, the team’s reliable center who was released by the Browns to save salary cap space. Tretter was recently elected to a second term as NFLPA president. He started every game for Cleveland since 2017 despite some injuries before he tested positive for COVID-19 before the Christmas game in Green Bay.