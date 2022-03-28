USA Gymnastics restructures leadership in women’s program

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — USA Gymnastics is overhauling its leadership structure in its women’s elite program. Instead of having one person serve as the program’s high-performance director, USA Gymnastics is dividing the job into three positions. Each person will report to the program’s vice president of women’s gymnastics. The organization had been looking for someone to replace Tom Forster, who stepped down as high-performance director in December. The organization says it has discovered having the perception that one person is in charge “put untenable pressure on a single person.”