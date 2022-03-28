Top players showcase skills with McDonald’s Games back on

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The McDonald’s All-American Games are back on after a two-year hiatus, with the top boys and girls showcasing their skills at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena on Tuesday. And players like Duke-bound Dariq Whitehead look forward to participating. He says “a lot of legends” have played in the game. The event has been a showcase for some of the best players ever to step on a court since its inception in 1977. It’s featured greats from Magic Johnson to Michael Jordan to Shaquille O’Neal to LeBron James. And after getting wiped out because of the pandemic, it’s back for the first time since 2019.