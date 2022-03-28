Skip to Content
Roby scores 30 as Thunder down Blazers 134-131 in OT

By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Isaiah Roby scored a career-high 30 points on 11-of-13 shooting and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied in overtime to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 134-131. Aaron Wiggins added a career-best 28 points for the Thunder, who remain in second-to-last place in the Western Conference with losses in 11 of their last 13 games. Ben McLemore had 28 points, including eight 3-pointers, for the Trail Blazers. Portland has lost four straight and also sits outside the playoff picture at 12th in the West. 

