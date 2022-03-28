Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi signs new contract fresh off ACC title

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh and football coach Pat Narduzzi have agreed on a new contract that will keep Narduzzi with the Panthers through at least 2030. The deal comes three months after Narduzzi led Pitt to its first Atlantic Coast Conference championship on its way to an 11-3 record and a No. 13 ranking in the final AP Top 25 poll, the program’s highest postseason ranking since 1982. Narduzzi is 53-37 in seven seasons with the Panthers. His 53 wins rank fourth all-time in program history.