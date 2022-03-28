Skip to Content
OKC’s Gilgeous-Alexander out for season with ankle soreness

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will sit out the rest of the season after an ankle injury. Gilgeous-Alexander has missed three of the last four games with right ankle soreness. Coach Mark Daigneault said Monday night there was no reason to bring Gilgeous-Alexander back given there are so few games left in the season. After Monday night’s game at the Trail Blazers, the Thunder have just seven games left.  

