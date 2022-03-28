Lewandowski, Ibrahimovic fighting to reach World Cup

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

They are superstar strikers fighting to secure what could be their last chance to play on soccer’s biggest stage. There isn’t room for both Robert Lewandowski and Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the World Cup in Qatar though. The World Cup playoff final between Poland and Sweden on Tuesday doubles as a head-to-head between two of the leading center-forwards of this century. It could even mark the final game of the 40-year-old Ibrahimovic’s international career should Sweden lose in Chorzow. Lewandowski is 33 and scoring as freely as ever for Bayern Munich so playing at the 2026 World Cup isn’t beyond the realms of possibility. The bigger issue is whether Poland will make it there.