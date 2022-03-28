Jokic’s triple-double lifts Nuggets past Hornets 113-109

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 26 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists for his 19th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets held on to beat the Charlotte Hornets 113-109. Aaron Gordon added 21 points and Will Barton scored 18 for the Nuggets, who earned a split of the season series. Miles Bridges had 27 points and 11 rebounds and LaMelo Ball added 22 points, 11 assists and six rebounds for Charlotte, which fell to 1-13 in the second night of back-to-backs. The loss dropped the Hornets to ninth place in the Eastern Conference, a half-game behind the idle Brooklyn Nets.