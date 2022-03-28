Cavaliers beat Magic 107-101, lose Mobley to sprained ankle

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland had 25 points and 12 assists, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 107-101 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday night after losing big man Evan Mobley due to a sprained left ankle. Mobley, the No. 3 overall pick, landed on the foot of Franz Wagner under the basket. He limped to the locker room and did not return. Lauri Markkanen scored 20 points, Kevin Love had 19 points and seven rebounds, and Isaac Okoro added 11 points for the Cavaliers. Magic power forward Wendell Carter Jr. had 15 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, Ignas Brazdeikis scored 13 points and Wagner had 10 points and six assists.