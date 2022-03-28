Barcelona mayor announces city will host 2024 America’s Cup

By STEVE McMORRAN

AP Sports Writer

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The mayor of Barcelona says the Spanish city will host the next contest for sailing’s America’s Cup in 2024. Mayor Ada Colau announced in a video post that Barcelona had been chosen as the host city for the 37th Cup regatta. Colau’s video statement came ahead of any official announcement by Cup-holder Team New Zealand. After defending the Cup off Auckland in 2021, Team New Zealand indicated it was unlikely that the next regatta also would take place in New Zealand because of funding difficulties.