Slingsby steers Team Australia to SailGP’s $1 million prize

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

Defending champion Tom Slingsby of Team Australia sped ahead of rivals Nathan Outteridge and Jimmy Spithill to claim SailGP’s $1 million, winner-take-all Season 2 championship on a crazy afternoon on San Francisco Bay. The ultra-competitive Slingsby claimed sailing’s biggest cash prize for the second time by avoiding trouble on a day when there were collisions and race abandonments, including the first attempt at the championship race after a whale was spotted on the course. Slingsby and his five crewmates, including tactician Nina Curtis, whooped and hollered as they hit the finish line well ahead of Team Japan’s Outteridge and Team USA’s Spithill.