Scheifele scores in final seconds of OT, Jets beat Coyotes

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored his second goal of the game with 9.7 seconds left in overtime, giving the Winnipeg Jets a 2-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. Scheifele went in alone and beat Arizona goalie Karel Vejmelka to send the Coyotes to their fifth straight loss. Scheifele also scored in the first period as the Jets closed out a four-game homestand with a 3-1-0 record. Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves. Arizona’s Nick Ritchie scored a tying goal in the third period. Vejmelka stopped 38 shots.