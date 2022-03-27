Ross Chastain bangs Trackhouse Racing into 1st victory lane

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Ross Chastain bumped and banged his way around the final overtime lap at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday for first career Cup win and upstart NASCAR team Trackhouse Racing’s first trip to victory lane. Trackhouse is owned by former NASCAR driver Justin Marks and entertainer Pitbull and is in its second season of competition. Chastain is an eighth-generation watermelon farmer from Florida who was swallowed by Trackhouse this season when Marks bought out Chip Ganassi’s entire NASCAR team. Chastain celebrated by spiking a large watermelon off the top of his Chevrolet.