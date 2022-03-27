Ouch! Bracket-busting Saint Peter’s run ends in Elite Eight

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saint Peter’s saw its fantastic run in the NCAA Tournament end with a 69-49 loss to North Carolina in the East Region final. The Peacocks were the first No. 15 seed to ever reach the Elite Eight. Saint Peter’s missed 16 of its first 20 shots and never led. Saint Peter’s was the story of the tournament after it beat No. 2 seed Kentucky, No. 7 Murray State and No. 3 Purdue. The basketball team put the tiny commuter college in Jersey City, New Jersey on the map.