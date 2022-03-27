No regrets, no what ifs for Kyrie Irving after home debut

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving is not about to look back now. Not at a loss in his first home game. Nor at how many more losses in home games could have been avoided if he were playing previously. His refusal to be vaccinated against the coronavirus left him ineligible to play in home games until Sunday, when a 119-110 loss to the Charlotte Hornets dropped the Brooklyn Nets into a tie for eighth place in the Eastern Conference. But Irving says the sacrifices of he and his teammates make his refusal to get vaccinated as mandated to perform in New York City worth it.