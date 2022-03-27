McGusty, ‘Canes come up short as NCAA runs ends in Elite 8

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Kameron McGusty did all he could to keep Miami’s season going. Instead, it came to a bittersweet end. The 10th-seeded Hurricanes got run over in the second half and knocked out by top-seeded Kansas 76-50 in the Midwest Region final. McGusty scored 18 points, but just four in the second half. Kansas took McGusty out of his rhythm with a box-and-one defense and outscored Miami 47-15 over the final 20 minutes to advance to the Final Four for the 16th time.