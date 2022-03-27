Lowrie hurrying to make up for lost time with Athletics

By THERESA SMITH

Associated Press

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Following a lockout-induced abbreviated spring training, many players won’t feel ready for opening day on April 7. With his one-year contract re-signing completed this weekend, Oakland Athletics infielder Jed Lowrie is even farther behind. Lowrie, who will turn 38 in April, can’t predict how long it will take to restore his timing, and adjust to the adrenaline rush of the MLB level, noting that there’s a reason spring training is usually six weeks.