Hughes scores twice, Devils beat Canadiens 3-2 in shootout

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes scored two goals and was one of four Devils to score in a seven-round shootout as New Jersey blew a two-goal lead and came back to beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2. Jesper Bratt, Dougie Hamilton and Yegor Sharangovich also tallied in the shootout, with Sharangovich getting the fourth goal. Nico Daws sealed the shootout win bystopping Paul Byron on the Canadiens’ last attempt. Cole Caufield, Rem Pitlick, who tied the game in the final minute, and Mike Hoffman tallied in the long shootout.