Guardians’ Naylor back from ankle injury that cut short ’21

By JACK THOMPSON
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — It didn’t take a serious ankle injury to ignite Josh Naylor’s love of baseball. But time away from the game definitely deepened his appreciation. Nine months after a frightening collision ended his season, the Cleveland Guardians outfielder-first baseman is resuming his career. The 24-year-old has played twice on the minor league fields so far, and all signs point to him getting into a regular spring training game on Tuesday. Last June in Minnesota, Naylor was in right field and chasing a shallow flyball when he collided with second baseman Ernie Clement. Naylor was taken to a hospital and was diagnosed with a closed fracture and dislocation of the right ankle. He underwent surgery later that week to repair those injuries, in addition to torn ligaments.

