Early loss at Louisville on Michigan’s mind ahead of Elite 8

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Michigan’s first women’s hoops loss of the season was a doozy. The Wolverines were blown out 70-48 at Louisville in what is their second-largest margin of defeat so far this season. Michigan has a chance to avenge that loss on a grand stage. The third-seeded Wolverines face top seed Louisville on Monday in the Elite Eight with a trip to the Final Four at stake. Michigan’s Naz Hillmon was held to 12 points in the first meeting. That’s nine points under her current average.