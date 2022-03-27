Celtics race past T’Wolves 134-112, extend win streak to 6

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points and Jaylen Brown had 31 points and 10 rebounds to help the Boston Celtics coast to a 134-112 over the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was Boston’s sixth straight win and 24th in its last 28 games. This one came at the expense of the team that, until recently, had been the second-hottest in the NBA. Minnesota is 12-5 since the All-Star break, winning 10 of 11 before back-to-back losses to Phoenix and Dallas this week. Anthony Edwards scored 24 and Karl-Anthony Towns added 19 as the Timberwolves opened a four-game trip with their third loss in four games.