Booker has 35 points, Suns beat 76ers for 8th win in a row

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 35 points, Chris Paul had 19 points and 14 assists and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns won their eighth straight game, beating the Philadelphia 76ers 114-104 on Sunday. The Suns have wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and best record in the league, while the 76ers are fighting Milwaukee, Boston and Miami for the top spot in the East. The loss left the 76ers are tied with the Bucks, a half-game behind the Celtics and Heat. Phoenix is 61-14 , a victory shy of trying the franchise season victory record. Joel Embiid had 37 points and 15 rebounds for the 76ers.