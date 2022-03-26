Nanna Koerstz Madsen hangs onto JTBC Classic lead

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Nanna Koerstz Madsen was tied for the lead in the JTBC Classic when she teed off Saturday on the par-4 18th. She two-putted for par and a 3-under 69 — and walked off with an unexpected three-stroke lead over Na Rin An. Coming off a breakthrough victory two weeks ago in Thailand that made her the LPGA Tour’s first Danish champion, Koerstz Madsen took advantage of An’s closing triple bogey to pull away at Aviara Golf Club. An also shot 69. She eagled the short par-4 16th and birdied the par-5 17th to tie Koerstz Madsen for the lead. Koerstz Madsen had a 14-under 202 total in the final event before the first major of the season next week at Mission Hills.