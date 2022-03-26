Memories of ’17: US-Panama at home in next-to-last qualifier

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The United States heads into a matchup against Panama in Orlando knowing that winning the last home World Cup qualifier will be key before going on the road for the finale. The U.S. would clinch with a victory and Costa Rica failing to win at El Salvador, or with a draw if the Ticos lose. A U.S. draw would guarantee no worse than the playoff spot. The U.S. romped over the Panamanians 4-0 in October 2017. Needing only a draw four days later, the American flopped to a 2-1 defeat at Trinidad and Tobago.