Guardians pitcher Karinchak sidelined with shoulder strain

GOODYEAR, Arizona (AP) — Guardians reliever James Karinchak could miss the start of the regular season with a shoulder strain suffered earlier this week in camp. One of Cleveland’s top bullpen arms, Karinchak underwent an MRI that revealed a mild strain in his right teres major muscle. The team said he won’t throw for at least one week before being re-evaluated. The Guardians open the season on April 7 in Kansas City. The hard-throwing Karinchak went 7-4 with a 4.07 ERA and 11 saves last season. Manager Terry Francona has used Karinchak in a set-up role and as a closer.